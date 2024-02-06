AfDB moves to disburse $540m for Nigeria’s agro zone project

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has perfected plans to commence the disbursement of $540 million to the first phase of states in Nigeria for the development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs). This came as Vice President Kashim Shettima called for immediate action, saying it was time for the government and its development partners to walk the talk. As part of moves by the Nigerian government and the bank to ensure food security in the country, three states were to benefit from phase one of the development of processing zones, including Oyo, Kaduna and Cross River, while others were to get theirs as soon as they were through with documentation.

Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation to the AfDB President, Prof. Banji OyelaranOyeyinka, disclosed this yesterday when a delegation of the bank and that of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) presented their separate reports on the status of projects being executed in Nigeria to Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa. According to the spokesman to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, while making AfDB’s presentation to Shettima, said: “The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) is an initiative of the African Development Bank that is aimed at turning the rural landscape into economic zones of prosperity and harnessing the power of commercial agriculture and food. “The primary objective is to support inclusive and sustainable agro-industrial development in Nigeria.

“The phase one of the project is at the point of disbursement. Kaduna, Oyo and Cross River states are all in the process of receiving disbursements and we hope for the other states, they can speed up with their