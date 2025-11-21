AfDB Moves To Bridge Financing Gap With New Coordination Platform

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is working closely with key regional financial partners to establish a Pan-African Financial Coordination Platform, which is designed to foster greater synergy among African financial institutions and ensure the efficient deployment of resources, according to a press release.

The statement said that the AfDB President, Sidi Ould Tah, met with leaders of African development finance institutions (DFIs) and private sector financial partners at the group’s headquarters in Abidjan on Wednesday, adding that this series of meetings followed an earlier high-level working engagement with heads of African securities exchanges on Tuesday.

“A new framework for our partnership work means we rely more on you…our countries are in need of huge resources,” Dr Ould Tah told the heads of Africa’s leading development finance institutions, which included the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, the Eastern & Southern African Trade & Development Bank, the West African Development Bank, the Africa Finance Corporation and Shelter Afrique.

The proposed platform will enhance efficiency through shared project pipelines, harmonized technical standards, and coordinated implementation timelines.

Development finance institutions are crucial allies for its success, uniquely positioned to address financing gaps and drive development at national and regional levels, Dr Ould Tah stressed.

“Regional DFIs are closest to the beneficiaries,” he noted, adding that strengthening the capital base of DFIs to enhance their ability to deliver on their mandates, was essential. Participants in the meeting welcomed the initiative, making suggestions, sharing success points and areas to address.