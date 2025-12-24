AfDB Mobilises Global Private Capital To Close Continent’s Financing Gap

Building on the successful conclusion of the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-17), which mobilised $11 billion for Africa’s most vulnerable countries, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Government of the United Kingdom recently convened global investors and private sector leaders in London to accelerate a new phase of private capital mobilisation for Africa’s development.

According to a press release, the inaugural Africa Private Capital Mobilisation Day, held on December 17 in the United Kingdom, brought together more than 150 senior decision-makers from private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers, philanthropies, and development finance institutions and export credit agencies—marking a decisive shift from dialogue to execution.

The high-level event was hosted by the AfDB in partnership with UK government institutions, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UK Export Finance and British International Investment.

Speaking at the opening, AfDB’s President, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, described the event as a natural continuation of the ADF-17 replenishment process and a decisive step toward addressing Africa’s estimated $402 billion annual development financing gap.

“We will build on recent engagements with development finance institutions, export credit agencies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, and philanthropic partners to advance concrete initiatives under our vision for a New African Financial Architecture,” said Dr Ould Tah.

The Africa Private Capital Mobilisation Day aligns with President Ould Tah’s Four Cardinal Points vision, which focuses on unlocking Africa’s capital potential, strengthening financial sovereignty, transforming demographic growth into a dividend, and delivering resilient infrastructure and value chains.