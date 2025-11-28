AfDB-Led Facility To Leverage €550m For Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) says its newly inaugurated financing facility will leverage 550 million euros to support infrastructure expansion and resilience-building projects across the continent.

The AfDB Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Business Delivery, MarieLaure Akin-Olugbade, said this in a statement on the bank’s website.

The Rome Process/ Mattei Plan Financing Facility (RPFF) Governing Council convened for its first-ever in-person meeting in Rabat, Morocco, on the margins of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF). Akin-Olugbade said the RPF facility was designed to mobilise blended finance, derisk investments, and open new opportunities for governments and private sector partners.

“This initiative is a catalytic platform. With it, we aim to unlock 550 million euros in funding for transformational infrastructure and climateresilience projects across Africa,” she said.

According to her, the bank is prioritising transport corridors, renewable energy, water systems, digital infrastructure, and climate-adaptation interventions. She further said the AfDB would continue to work with international partners to scale up investment flows into critical sectors.

“We are committed to ensuring that Africa builds infrastructure that is modern, climate-smart and inclusive. No country should be left behind,” she said.

Other speakers at the session welcomed the facility, describing it as a timely intervention to support development efforts amid tightening global financing conditions.

They urged African governments to strengthen project preparation, improve governance frameworks, and attract private capital to maximise the benefits of the programme. The Rome Process/ Mattei Plan Financing Facility (RPFF) is a multidonor financing facility hosted by the African Development Bank.