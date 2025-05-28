AfDB Launches New Eur 1bn 5-Year Social Benchmark Bond

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) last week returned to the euro market for the first time since May 2024, announcing a new €1 billion 5-year Global Benchmark Social Bond.

According to a press release, the transaction represented the first social bond issued in the EUR market since September 2022 and under the AfDB’s Sustainable Bond Framework that was established in September 2023.

The statement said that joint Lead Managers for the transaction were Barclays, Citi, RBC Capital Markets and UBS, adding that the deal generated strong demand from the outset, with the orderbook reaching in excess of EUR 1.9 billion (incl. €250 million Joint Lead Managers interest) by the time of the first book update at 10.45 UKT.

It further said: “The final orderbook ultimately closed in excess of €2.2 billion (incl. €250 million Joint Lead Managers interest), with over 45 investors participating, demonstrating the global and diverse investor support for the AfDB credit and its development mandate.

The highquality orderbook allowed the AfDB to comfortably print the €1 billion size transaction.”

