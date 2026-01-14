AfDB Launches GBP 1bn 3.750% Global Benchmark

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has successfully priced a new GBP 1 billion 3-year Global Benchmark.

According to a press release, the transaction marked the successful return of the Bank to the GBP market. The statement said: “The new GBP Jan-2029 benchmark strategically extends AfDB’s GBP curve and attracted significant interest from a broad range of domestic and international investors.

The high-quality, granular order- book closed in excess of GBP 2.3 billion (including GBP 70 million Joint-Lead Managers (JLM) interest) from more than 50 accounts, enabling AfDB to print a GBP 1 billion transaction, the largest ever transaction in the GBP market for AfDB.”

It further said: “In terms of investor types, bank treasuries accounted for the largest share of allocations at 66 per cent, underscoring their strong support.

Central banks and official institutions represented 26 per cent of the orderbook, highlighting the appeal to sovereign and policy driven investors.

The remaining eight per cent was taken up by fund managers and other participants, adding further diversification to the investor profile.”