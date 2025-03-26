AfDB Launches ENNOVA AI Platform To Boost Entrepreneurship, Job Creation

Share

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) In – novation and Entrepreneurship Lab has launched ENNOVA, an artificial intelligence-powered platform connecting entrepreneurs, enterprise support organisations, educational institutions, and investors across Africa.

According to a press release, the launch took place at the 12th Sankalp Africa Summit in Nairobi, Kenya recently.

The statement said that the annual summit, which is regarded as the continent’s largest conference on entrepreneurship and sustainable development, explores solutions to Africa’s challenges such as climate change or food security through business ideas and partnerships.

The AfDB’s Manager for Education and Skills Development, Hendrina Chalwe Doro – ba, unveiled the ENNOVA platform during the summit’s opening session, representing Dr. Martha Phiri, Director for Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development.

“We designed ENNOVA as part of a larger strategy to enhance skills development and job opportunities for African youth and women,“ said Doroba.

“We’re thrilled to launch the African Development Bank’s ENNOVA platform during the Sankalp Africa Summit – a destination conference to reach entrepreneurs who stand to gain the most from what the platform offers.”

The African Development Bank, which contributed $26,000 to support the summit as an official “knowledge partner,” also sponsored a panel discussion titled “From startups to scale-ups: Futureproofing African entrepreneurship ecosystems through technology and innovation.”

The Bank’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab maintained an interactive exhibition booth offering virtual tours of ENNOVA.

Following the launch, more than one-third of the summit’s estimated 1,500 attendees registered for ENNOVA. During the Bank-sponsored panel, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Lab Knowledge and Content Manager Roberta Blankson demonstrated how ENNOVA’s tools help entrepreneurs overcome business growth challenges.

