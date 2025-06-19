AfDB Launches Electricity Regulatory Index

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is leveraging its presence at the 27th African Energy Forum (AEF 2025) to spotlight its strategic energy access initiatives, particularly Mission 300 – a bold campaign launched with the World Bank to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030, according to a press release.

The statement said that the bank was also expected to launch its flagship Electricity Regulatory Index (ERI) 2024 Report during the Forum, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from 17 to 20 June 2025.

“The bank has committed to delivering 50 million of Mission 300’s ambitious target of 300 million new connections, working closely with countries and partners to align investment and policy reforms.

The initiative gained traction in January 2025 at the Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, when twelve countries—as a first batch— unveiled their National Energy Compacts, outlining concrete policy actions and investment plans to fasttrack electrification.

This was backed by the Dar es Salaam Declaration on Energy, which calls for coordinated action on financing, reforms, and implementation,” the statement added.

It noted that the AfDB’s participation at AEF 2025 comes as it deepens its investment in power generation, transmission and offgrid solutions across Africa.

Specifically, between 2016 and 2025, the Bank invested $12.74 billion to connect over 28 million people to electricity and financed nearly 40,000 km of distribution lines.

In 2024 alone, it enabled the generation of 1,019 MW of electricity, construction of 2,326 km of transmission infrastructure, and provided electricity access to 448,000 people.

“These efforts align with the Bank’s “Light Up and Power Africa” priority and the New Deal for Energy in Africa, which together aim to achieve universal electricity access on the continent by 2030, addressing the urgent needs of the 600 million Africans still living without power,” the statement said.

