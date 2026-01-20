AfDB Launches $1bn 4.125% 10-Year Global Benchmark

The African Development Bank (AfDB), last Wednesday, successfully priced a new $1 billion 10-year Global Benchmark due January 2036, the bank’s first USD benchmark of the year.

According to a statement, this transaction is the bank’s second 10-year USD benchmark following the inaugural $1 billion 10-year issued in June 2025. The statement said: “At USD 6.4 billion, this transaction marks the Bank’s largest-ever orderbook for a single-tranche issuance.

The transaction garnered strong support from the global investor community, enabling the Bank to tighten pricing by 4bps from IPTs and achieve a final spread of 7.8bps versus USTs—4 bps tighter than its inaugural USD 10-year transaction in June 2025.”

“Distribution was well diversified across geographies with over 109 orders and 37 orders allocated. The issuance attracted high-quality investors, including central banks and official institutions (51%), asset managers (23.2%), banks (20.9%) and other (4.9%) adding further diversification to the investor base.”

The statement further said: “The transaction for a $1 billion will not grow 10-year transaction was announced at 14.00 UKT postUS CPI release on Tuesday January 13, with IPTs at SOFR MS+45bps area (equivalent to CT10+11.5bps). The transaction received strong interest from the outset.

“ By 08.00 UKT the following morning, indications of interest stood at over $3.5 billion enabling the issuer to officially open books with initial price guidance 2bps tighter than IPTs at SOFR MS+43bps area.

The orderbook continued to grow, and at 10.05 UKT the spread was set at SOFR MS+41bps, a further 2bps tighter with books in excess of $6.2 billion (including $200 million JLM interest).”

It also said that the transaction highlighted the AfDB’s continued ability to access the USD market effectively, capturing robust investor demand amid evolving rate expectations, while achieving efficient pricing and further broadening its diversified global investor base.