AfDB, Lake Chad Commission partner to transform Nigeria

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, and the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), have agreed to transform the living conditions of Nigerians and other member countries of the commission. Mrs Marie-Laure AkinOlugbade, AfDB’s Vice-President in charge of regional development, integration, and execution of activities, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja. Akin-Olugbade spoke at the official signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Cooperation between the AfDB Group and the LCBC. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the 37th Summit of Heads of State and Governments of African Union Commission in Addis-Ababa.

