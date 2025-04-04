AfDB, Lake Chad Basin Commission Sign $10m Grant Agreement

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and the Lake Chad Basin Commission (CBLT) have signed a $10.2 million grant agreement to implement the Technical Support Project for the Restoration of the Ecological and Economic Functions of the Lake Chad Basin (PARFEBALT).

According to a press release, the agreement was signed in N’Djamena on 20 March 2025 by the Bank Group’s interim Country Manager for Chad, Claude N’Kodia, and the Executive Secretary of the CBLT and head of mission of the Multinational Joint Task Force, Mamman Nuhu.

Also present were Fatima Haram Acyl, Deputy Minister of Finance responsible for the Economy, Planning and International Cooperation, and Nour Saleh Haggar, General Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Energy.

The project is funded by the African Development Fund, the Bank Group’s concessional financing window, and the Transition Support Facility, a funding mechanism dedicated to fragile states, with additional contribution from the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

