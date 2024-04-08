AfDB, JPMorgan Seek To Deepen Partnership

African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Senior Vice-President Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, has held talks with a high-level delegation from JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank, on potential partnership between the two institutions, according to a press release.

The statement said that the delegation from JPMorgan Chase, led by Masha Gloukhovski, Global Head of the Public Sector, included Olivier Eweck, Head of the Public Sector for Sub-Saharan Africa, Gabriel Syed, Vice President for emerging markets, and Sjoerd Leenart, Global Head of Corporate Banking, adding that the team conveyed JPMorgan’s interest in collaborating with the AfDB particularly on trade and the private sector, and project funding operations.

“We are also very interested in providing long-term financing, as far as possible in local currencies, provided we have a guarantee from the bank,” said Eweck. The US bank currently works with the AfDB on capital market transactions. It is considering leveraging the bank’s guarantee instruments to increase funding to eligible African countries, particularly low-income states.

Ms. Tshabalala spoke about efforts to partner with other development institutions to mobilise resources to help combat climate change in Africa amid regional and global challenges. She highlighted the impacts of the African Development Bank window, which offers financing and support to middle-income countries, and the African Development Fund, which provides concessional funding to low-income countries and transitional countries.

AfDB’s Group Senior Vice-President Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala spoke about the bank and its regional and global challenges. The Senior Vice President said the bank’s group had just approved a new ten-year strategy, which aims to accelerate inclusive and climate-resilient growth, and plans to strengthen partnerships with multilateral development banks in line with the global quest for them to become “better, bigger and more efficient.” She welcomed JPMorgan Chase’s desire to invest more in Africa, stating that the bank’s group was ready to strengthen its partnership while being mindful that some of the activities under the collaboration do not create “systemic risks” for either institution.

“One of the bank’s major objectives was to mobilise private sector funding for development in Africa,” she stressed. Max Magor Ndiaye, the bank’s Group Director of Syndication, Co-financing and Client Solutions, said JP Morgan and others could support the bank’s commitment to low-income nations eligible under the African Development Fund criteria and those facing challenges, including transition countries.