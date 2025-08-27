AfDB, Japanese Firms Sign Climate-Resilient Road Maintenance Solutions Deala

The African Development Bank has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Shimizu Corporation, Kao Corporation and The Nippon Road Co Ltd to advance cooperation in the deployment of innovative, climate-resilient road maintenance solutions in Africa.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed by Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, and executives from Shimizu, Kao, and Nippon Road on the sidelines of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama, Japan.

The LoI will formalize a framework for mutual cooperation, information and knowledge sharing, as well as the exploration of co-financing opportunities for sustainable infrastructure solutions across Africa. The statement said that the consortium’s PET Asphalt Concrete technology, a reinforced asphalt mixture with recycled PET plastic bottles, was selected in June 2025 through a competitive call for proposals under the Bank’s Sustainable Road Maintenance Program for Africa (SRMPA).