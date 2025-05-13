AfDB, IsDB Partner To Address Fragility, Build Resilience In Africa

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) have reinforced their strategic partnership to enhance collective efforts in addressing fragility and building resilience across Africa.

According to a press release, the commitment follows a high-level technical exchange held at the AfDB’s headquarters in Abidjan, recently.

The statement said that the two-day mission brought together senior officials from both institutions to align approaches, share best practices, and strengthen collaboration to address complex challenges– particularly in transition states or experiencing fragility.

It further said that the meeting builds on previous engagements between the two development institutions, including a 2019 Civil Society deep dive facilitated by the African Development Bank’s Civil Society Division, where key areas for joint action were initially identified.

“This strategic alliance with IsDB reinforces our shared vision of addressing complex challenges in transition states through tailored, context-specific approaches,” said Yero Baldeh, Director of the Transition States Coordination Office (RDTS) at the African Development Bank.

“By aligning our methodologies and leveraging our complementary strengths, we can deliver more sustainable solutions in places where development needs are most acute,” Yero added.

The IsDB delegation was led by Ahmed Berthe, Lead NGO and Civil Society Specialist, and included Esra Sayhi and Abass Kassim, both Senior Fragility and Resilience Specialists.

“Our institutions serve many of the same member countries facing similar challenges,” noted Berthe. “What has impressed us most is the African Development Bank’s shift toward anticipatory action and prevention rather than simply responding to crises.”

