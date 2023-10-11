AfDB, IOM partner to produce report on Diaspora engagement

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have produced a joint report which examines the nexus between humanitarian, peace, development and migration. According to a press release, the report, entitled, “Diaspora Engagement, Climate-Induced Migration and Skills Mobility: A focus on Africa,” was discussed at a special session in Abidjan held on the final day of the fifth Africa Resilience Forum. The statement said that the report highlighted the importance of partnerships, inclusively engaging diasporas, fostering skills mobility and building climate resilience to further fuel development in Africa. It said that both institutions were prioritising ways to mitigate the negative impacts of migration, while fostering resilience and economic development and leveraging the potential of Africa’s human and economic capital.

The event included a panel discussion featuring Gaoussou Karamoko, Director General of Diaspora in Côte d’Ivoire; Dr. James Kinyangi, Coordinator of the Climate and Development Africa Special Fund at the African Development Bank and Abdourahmane Diop, Ceo of HaskeVentures. “The introduction of the Free Movement of Persons Protocol alongside the African Continental Free Trade Area presents an opportunity for resilience and sustainable development across our continent,” said Dr. Yero Baldeh, – African Development Bank Director for the Transition States Coordination Office.

“It is important that we, as policy maker and practitioners, strike the right balance in our approach by maximising the development outcomes of migration whilst strengthening the resilience of communities and working towards durable solutions for the forcibly displaced,” said Aissata Kane, IOM Special Regional Advisor for Africa in opening remarks, adding that this included those affected by the impact of climate change and environmental degradation.

The report was implemented to strengthen technical collaboration between the African Development Bank and IOM. It also benefited from the involvement of the Multilateral Development Bank Platform on Economic Migration and Forced Displacement (EMFD). The Africa Resilience Forum, which was organized by the African Development Bank, is a biennial event bringing together policymakers and practitioners from the humanitarian, development, peace and security communities, the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society