AfDB Invests Fresh $15M in TDB to Cut Africa’s Carbon Emissions

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has announced a follow-up equity investment of $15 million in the Trade and Development Bank Group’s (TDB Group) pioneering Class C Green+ shares to support clean technology and low carbon projects in its member states. According to a press release, the new capital, to be sourced from the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), will also support the establishment of a project preparation facility to boost investment in clean technologies.

The CTF, part of the Climate Investment Funds, provides resources to developing countries to scale up low-carbon technologies with significant potential for long-term greenhouse gas emissions savings. TDB launched the unique thematic equity instruments just over a year ago during COP27; the African Development Bank greeted the announcement with an initial investment of $15 million. Class C Green+ shares enable TDB Group to leverage funds four times to support qualifying climate and SDG-aligned public and private sector transactions. These investments will support TDB Group’s efforts to advance climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its member states, driving considerable long-term greenhouse gas emissions savings.

Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group President and Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to receive this investment into our risk capital by CTF through our strategic partner, the African Development Bank. The new equity supports TDB’s green growth and climate action agenda and our drive to assist member states to achieve their Nationally Determined Contributions. “We value the African Development Bank’s pioneering role, which has generated much interest from other investors and catalysed this investment, which endeavors to bring about impact and attractive financial returns.”

Dr. Kevin Kariuki, the African Development Bank’s Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth, said: “We congratulate TDB for this highly innovative class of shares with all capital raised through strategic partners like the African Development Bank and CTF, to exclusively support climate action and sustain- able development.” “This structure has a high replicability potential as it optimizes the use of limited concessional fund- ing and contributes to leveraging substantial resources from the private sector. “We hope that the in- volvement of CTF will be instrumental in crowding- in the participation of additional investors into this class of shares and praise the establishment of the Project Preparation Facility unlocked by this investment,” Kariuki added.