AfDB Invests $55bn To Bolster Economic Integration Across Africa

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has invested $55 billion in regional connectivity across Africa over the past decade, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing continental integration and trade.

This was disclosed by Dr. Joy Kategekwa, Director of Regional Integration at the Bank Group, during the recent launch of the 2023-2024 East African Community (EAC) Common Market Capital, Services, and Goods Scan.

Speaking on the theme, “Keeping the Promise to Integrate Africa,” Kategekwa outlined the Bank’s strategic partnership role in East African development, highlighting its support for the EAC Common Market Protocol, which aims to deepen economic integration by promoting the free movement of goods, services, and capital across the region.

The bank’s “Integrate Africa” portfolio for Eastern Africa, valued at $5.5 billion, stands as the largest on the continent, underscoring its dedication to fostering a more connected East Africa.

“With 64 per cent of the Integrate Africa portfolio directed toward transport infrastructure, the Bank has funded significant projects that will enhance regional trade,” Kategekwa said.

One such project is the $3.9 billion electrified Standard Gauge Railway connecting Burundi, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, with $700 million provided by the Bank.

“This railway will streamline trade and mobility across East African borders, supporting the region’s growing economic needs,” she highlighted. Beyond infrastructure, the bank has also invested in “soft” connectivity projects, such as the $20 million EAC Payment and Settlement Systems Integration Project, which allows cross-border transactions in local currencies, and the $11 million EAC Capacity Building Project, which aims to lower trade costs and address non-tariff barriers.

Kategekwa emphasized the significance of these investments for Eastern Africa and Africa’s broader goals under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which represents a $3 trillion market. She urged governments and private sector stakeholders to collaborate in transforming East Africa into a unified economic force.

