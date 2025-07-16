AfDB, ILO Launch Systems Reforms To Prioritize Investing In Africa’s Youth

The African Development Bank(AfDB), in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), has launched a transformative system to mainstream youth employment, skills development, and entrepreneurship across its investments.

According to a press release, the approach, called the “Youth, Jobs and Skills Marker System,” is aligned with the Bank’s latest Ten-Year Strategy, which places Africa’s young people at the center of development efforts to maximize the impact of every dollar invested, turning demographics into a dividend.

“The Marker System ensures that Bank projects spanning diverse sectors, such as agriculture, transport, energy, water, and education, systematically incorporate components that enhance youth employability, foster entrepreneurship, and build market-relevant skills,” the statement said.

“The Youth, Jobs and Skills Marker System is about ensuring Africa’s young people have a real say and active role in building sustainable economies and creating jobs – not as passive recipients of youth programs,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, the Bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.

“This transformation of Bank practices and systems is a step toward making sure our investments have a positive impact on Africa’s young women and men.”