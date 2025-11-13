AfDB Grants $100m Loan To EAAIF For Sustainable Infrastructure Debt

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is boosting sustainable infrastructure development across Africa through a new $100 million loan to the Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF).

According to a press release, the financing, approved by the Board of Directors, will help the Fund attract private investment and support projects in renewable energy, digital connectivity, transport and other key sectors that promote inclusive growth and climate resilience.

EAAIF is a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company, managed by the investment firm Ninety One. The Bank’s loan will enable the Fund to continue mobilising private capital for impactful projects that expand access to essential services and drive sustainable economic transformation across Africa.

The operation forms part of EAAIF’s broader debt-raising programme, which aims to secure $300 million of long-term financing in 2025 and invest more than $850 million in infrastructure across Africa and Asia by 2027. It is the fourth such loan that the African Development Bank has provided to the Fund.

Mike Salawou, Director of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Department at the African Development Bank, said: “Partnering with the Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund allows us to unlock long-term financing for critical projects that power economies, create jobs, and improve lives across Africa.

It also helps close the continent’s infrastructure financing gap by attracting private capital to high-impact projects in emerging and frontier markets.”