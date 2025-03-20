AfDB, Germany Sign €18.4m Financing Agreement To Boost Infrastructure

Share

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), the German state-owned investment and development bank, have signed an agreement for a contribution of €18.4 million to the New Partnership for Africa’s Development Infrastructure Project Preparation Facility (NEPAD-IPPF) Special Fund.

According to a press release, the funding, which brings KfW’s contribution to NEPAD-IPPF to $58.14 million, will support the facility’s drive to achieve its key priorities, including the second Priority Action Plan under the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA PAP2) through 2030.

The NEPAD-IPPF, a multidonor Special Fund, hosted by the African Development Bank, is a leading project preparation facility in Africa, which plays a catalytic role in providing technical and financial assistance for the preparation of regional infrastructure projects and programmes.

The agreement was signed in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, by Christoph Tiskens, KfW’s Director for Eastern Africa and the African Union, and Mike Salawou, African Development Bank Director for Infrastructure and Urban Development.

