New Telegraph

September 4, 2023
AfDB debars Ethiopian firm, GM over fraud allegations

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has announced a 15-month debarment of Beza Consulting Engineers PLC and Mr Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam, effective from 21 August 2023. In a press release, the AfDB said that Beza Consulting Engineers PLC is a consulting firm registered under the laws of Ethiopia, while Mr Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam is the Chairperson of the Board and General Manager of the firm.

The statement said: “An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption found that Beza Consulting Engineers PLC and Mr Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the Provision of Consultancy Services for the Kapoeta-Boma-Raad Road Project, a component of the Transport Facilitation and Road Upgrading Studies of the Kampala-JubaAddis Ababa-Djibouti Corridor Programme.” The statement added that: “During the debarment period, Beza Consulting Engineers PLC and its affiliates as well as Mr Gidey Gebrezgabher Gebremariam, will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed activities. “At the expiry of the debarment period, Beza Consulting Engineers PLC will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed activities after it implements an integrity compliance programme consistent with the Bank’s guidelines

