AfDB Commits to Partnership With Enugu Govt on Investment, Infrastructure

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has reiterated its commitment to partnering with the Enugu State Government in the areas of investment, infrastructure, and other projects that would attract development and transform the lives of the citizens in the state. This was even as the President of Skipper Seil Group, a globally renowned engineering, power and infrastructure company, Jitender Sachdeva, lauded Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, over the positive steps taken in the energy sector, assuring that the company would partner to assist the state in developing its infrastructure.

Speaking at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, during a meeting with the governor at the Government House, Enugu, the Director-General of AfDB’s Nigeria Country Department, Lamin Barrow, said Nigeria was strategic to the development bank’s programmes. He said phase one of some of the programmes, especially in the area of Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ), which was worth about $18 million had been approved.

He explained that the African foremost development and financial bank was in the process of rolling out the second phase, which would integrate the needs of Enugu State Government. Barrow further said the phase two of the programme would support the implementation of the SAPZ project, which the state had already undertaken, pointing to agro-allied crops such as cassava, maize, among other strategic staples where the state commands competitive advantage.

“What the SAPZ is doing is to help develop value chains for these crops, adding value to primary crops, help in reducing post-harvest losses, develop strong linkages with stake- holder farmers, training and creating financial support for the farmers’ activities, but but most importantly, driven by anchor private-sector investors”, he stated. The DG of the AfDB also said the bank would assist the state in de-risking investment flow in its efforts to strengthen and enhance production, and drive agricultural produce be- yond food security to export for the state and Nigeria in general.