AfDB Commits $40m To Green Infrastructure In Africa

The African Development Bank Group, AfDB, has committed $40 million in blended capital to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa – Project Development Fund, anchoring the Fund’s first close of $118 million. The Apo Group in a statement on behalf of the AfDB stated that the milestone had made a new era towards mobilising blended capital in project development, to unlock a robust pipeline of investment-ready green infrastructure projects across the continent.

According to the statement, the AGIA-PD’s strong alliance of development finance institutions, public agencies, philanthropic organisations, and private investors includes KfW (the German development bank), the West African Development Bank (BOAD), the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the Three Cairns Group, and the Soros Economic Development Fund.

It added that the African Development Bank’s strategic investment in the Fund — comprising $20 million in grants, $10 million in commercial equity, and $10 million in junior equity from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, which the Bank administers— underscores the Bank’s leadership in de-risking early-stage projects and catalysing private investment into infrastructure.

According to it, the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa – Project Development Fund is part of the AGIA initiative, led by the African Development Bank, the African Union Commission, and Africa50. It stated that the initiative aims to raise $500 million, with $100 million in grants for project preparation overseen by the Bank and $400 million for project development through the Fund, to unlock a $10 billion investment pipeline in strategic areas, including energy, sustainable transport, and ICT.