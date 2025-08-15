AfDB Commits $40m To Alliance For Green Infrastructure In Africa Fund

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has announced $40 million in blended capital to the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa – Project Development (AGIA-PD) Fund, anchoring the Fund’s first close of $118 million, according to a press release.

The statement said that AGIAPD’s strong alliance of development finance institutions, public agencies, philanthropic organizations, and private investors includes KfW (the German development bank), the West African Development Bank (BOAD), the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the Three Cairns Group, and the Soros Economic Development Fund.

It further said: “The African Development Bank’s strategic investment in the Fund — comprising $20 million in grants, $10 million in commercial equity, and $10 million in junior equity from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, which the Bank administers— underscores the Bank’s leadership in de-risking early-stage projects and catalyzing private investment into infrastructure.”

“Through this $40 million spanning grants, junior equity, and commercial equity, the African Development Bank is pioneering a comprehensive approach that will unlock Africa’s vast green infrastructure potential,” said Solomon Quaynor, the Bank’s Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization.

“This investment represents more than capital. It is a bold declaration that the Bank stands ready to share early-stage risk alongside our partner. The resources will be deployed for co-development with both emerging and established developers, ensuring a diverse and scalable pipeline.

Our blended-finance model is designed to mobilize billions in private-sector investment for Africa’s low-carbon and climate-resilient infrastructure.” The Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa – Project Development Fund is part of the AGIA initiative, led by the African Development Bank, the African Union Commission, and Africa50.

The initiative aims to raise $500 million, with $100 million in grants for project preparation overseen by the Bank and $400 million for project development through the Fund, to unlock a $10 billion investment pipeline in strategic areas, including energy, sustainable transport, and ICT.

“Since the unveiling of the initiative at COP27, the Alliance for Green Infrastructure in Africa has moved from ambition to execution, and this first close of the AGIA Project Development Fund is a powerful testament to that progress”, Africa50, Alain Ebobissé, CEO.