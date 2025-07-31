AFDB Commits $1.2m To Nigeria Battery Energy Storage System Feasibility Study

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that it has committed a $1.2 million grant to kick-start the Nigeria battery energy storage system feasibility study.

AfDB Nigeria Country Office, Director General, Dr Abdul Kamara, represented by Chief Engineer, AfDB Nigeria Country Office, Engr. Chigoziri Egeruoh, stated this yesterday during the inaugural/inception workshop of the feasibility study in Abuja organized by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group and the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa.

He said the mission to bridge the energy gap was more urgent than in Nigeria, as the country is estimated to have 90 million people with lack of access to electricity.

He said: “This is why the Bank has committed a 1.2-million-dollar grant under the Africa Energy Transition Catalyst Programme to support this feasibility study.”

According to him, the project implemented through the Transmission Company of Nigeria, will assess grid integration, identify viable business and regulatory models to attract investment, and build the capacity needed for ownership and sustainability.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, represented by the Assistant Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access, Engr. Ben Anyangeror, said the Federal Government plans to deploy renewable energy battery storage systems to enhance the stability of the national electricity grid.

He explained that the target was to enable the integration of 4,200MWp of solar photovoltaic (PV) power into the national grid by 2030. He stated that it was urgent to address energy storage challenges as solar and wind power continue to gain traction in the country.

TCN, Managing Director, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, said the firm for years had been having challenges of frequency fluctuations, peak load pressures, and limitations in reactive power support.

Abdulaziz, represented by the Transmission System Operation Executive Director, Olugbenga Ajiboye, lamented that the technical constraints affected every layer of the value chain.