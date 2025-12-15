AfDB, Canadian Africa Envoy Hold Discussions On Reshaping Cooperation

The Senior Vice-President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, MarieLaure Akin-Olugbade, recently welcomed Canada’s Special Envoy for Africa, Ambassador Ben Marc Diendéré, to the institution’s headquarters.

According to a press release, the cordial meeting was marked by frank discussions, putting the relationship between Canada and the Bank on a new footing. “Canada is a partner and a great supporter of the Bank. Your country has shown leadership on issues such as climate, inclusive growth and gender equality,” Akin-Olugbade said.

She also noted that Canada is one of the five largest contributors to the African Development Fund, the concessional window of the African Development Bank Group. The 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund will take place in London on 15 and 16 December.

“We believe in the African Development Bank as an important instrument for the continent,” Diendéré. “Beyond our existing relationship, Canada has launched its Canada-Africa Strategy in order to strengthen our cooperation with the continent. As a country, we have a political commitment to market diversification.

We are keen to see how Canadian companies can benefit from the African Development Bank as an instrument,” he added. Canada’s Special Envoy for Africa discussed key themes that could be at the heart of a partnership in the future.

These include renewable energy, mining, agribusiness, health, technical and vocational education and training, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and the cultural and creative industries. Akin-Olugbade and her team presented the Bank’s Ten-Year Strategy, adopted in 2024, and the Four Cardinal Points, outlined by Bank president Sidi Ould Tah, that guide the Bank’s investments.

The Senior Vice-President highlighted opportunities for strengthening partnership through business opportunity seminars that are held twice a year.

She emphasised that the Africa Investment Forum, which ended on 29 November and attracted nearly $15.3 billion in investment interest for 39 bankable projects, is a perfect opportunity for Canadian companies.