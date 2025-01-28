AfDB Calls For Solution To 571m Africans Without Electricity

Share

The President/Chairman, Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has called for a solution to lack of access to electricity suffered by 571 million Africans.

He stated that the number accounted for 83 per cent of the global population without access to electricity. He also said that Africa lost three to four per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annually due to the lack of electricity.

He, therefore, called for an urgent action on electrification for Africa to drive its development. Adesina made the call while speaking on ‘Taking Africa’s Energy Agenda to the Next Level’, at the ongoing Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

The Mission 300 initiative is a partnership spearheaded by the AfDB, the World Bank, and key global stakeholders. It is aimed at providing electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030. As part of this mission, energy compacts are being signed with 12 countries to ensure access for 145 million people.

Adesina said: “I want to begin by thanking His Excellency President Zulu Aznani for hosting us in this beautiful country of Tanzania and everyone here for joining this global mission to ensure Africa has the electricity it needs to power itself. “This continent loses three to four per cent of its GDP annually due to the lack of electricity.

“Over 571 million Africans remain without access to electricity, accounting for 83 per cent of the global population living without it. This must change.” The AfDB boss canvassed for collaboration among governments, private sector players, civil society and development partners to address Africa’s energy crisis.

He stated that the private sector had a critical role in achieving energy goals, adding that it is important to create a conducive regulatory environment. He said: “This isn’t about us as institutions; it’s about the millions of people without access to electricity.

We must act for them. This summit must be action-driven.” He advised African governments to lead by example, calling for increased investments in power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure.

He added: “Countries must prioritise last-mile connectivity, reform utilities and reduce technical and financial losses. Regional power-sharing agreements are also crucial.

“This is not a talking summit. It’s about delivering megawatts of power, not megawatts of talk. “Private investors need predictable and transparent policies.

The cost of capital in Africa is three to four times higher than in other regions, which must be addressed. “The summit also underscores the broader implications of electrification for economic growth, job creation and human dignity.

