AFDB Boss Commends Us Over Infrastructure Development Initiative

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has praised US President Joe Biden’s administration for its approach towards Africa particularly its emphasis on the development of solid infrastructure, which he described as the “backbone of every economy.” Dr Adesina stated this when he received a delegation from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) led by Director Enoh Ebong, at the Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan.

“I commend President Biden for what he has done with the PGII (Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment) which he announced during the US Africa summit in 2022,” he said. The PGII initiative sees the US investing over $1.5 billion in various African projects, including digital access, agriculture, clean energy infrastructure, and the Lobito corridor for transportation corridor linking Zambia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Adesina said the bank enjoys a close working relationship with the US government and its various agencies including USTDA, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Export-Import Bank of the US (US Exim), Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and Power Africa, among others.

USTDA Director, Ebong said the purpose of their trip to Cote D’Ivoire was “to cement and keep the partnership growing, resetting and restarting US approach to working with Africa and its centrality as an active participant in dealing with all challenges we are facing globally such as climate change and infrastructure development and conflicts.

She said climate change “cannot be talked about without the continent’s views and voice” and said the Biden administration appreciated the need to engage “with the Bank to help inform its work in Africa.” Ebong reiterated the agency’s close working relationship with the Africa Investment Forum (AIF)—established in 2018 by the African Development Bank and seven partner institutions—to accelerate transactions and attract investors to close investment gaps to Africa.