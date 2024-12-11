AfDB Backs $50m Financing Agreement For Nigeria’s SMEs

Share

The African Development Bank Group’s (AfDB) Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) programme is lending its support to a new $50 million financing agreement to provide financial and business support to Nigeria’s women-led enterprises.

According to a press release, the African Guarantee Fund and Bank of Industry recently signed a $50 million loan portfolio guarantee framework at the Africa Investment Forum in Rabat.

The statement said that the transaction, which will be phased out in three tranches over a tenyear period, will significantly scale up lending from Bank of Industry – Nigeria’s oldest and largest development financing institution – to small and medium enterprises in the country.

Specifically, it said that the new deal will support women-led businesses via the AFAWA Guarantee for Growth program, which makes financing available for women entrepreneurs through derisking and technical assistance measures.

The African Guarantee Fund implements the AFAWA Guarantee for Growth program.

“This strategic partnership illustrates the commitment of the African Development Bank, especially the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa initiative, to empower women entrepreneurs and foster economic growth in Nigeria.

Dr. Beth Dunford, African Development Bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, told signing ceremony attendees.

