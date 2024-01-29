AfDB, Attijariwafa Bank Europe seal €100m deal to boost African trade

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Attijariwafa bank Europe, European subsidiary of the Attijariwafa bank group, have signed a €100 million risk-sharing agreement to strengthen businesses and trade across Africa. According to a press release, the pact is expected to catalyse nearly €500 million worth of trade for companies operating in more than twenty African countries. It will also help to diversify production capacity in beneficiary countries and bolster competitiveness, generate higher tax revenues and create new jobs.

The statement said that the agreement will position Attijariwafa bank to scale up financing to firms in the health, agriculture and agri-food, renewable energy, telecommunications and services sectors, adding that businesses focused on sustainable development projects and those run by women, will also benefit. It further said that the risksharing mechanism will guarantee African companies stable access to financing for their foreign trade operations, which is an important vector for accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). African businesses have faced limited access to commercial financing due to the tightening of capital and compliance regulatory standards across the continent. As a result, several international banks have reduced their commitment and activities in Africa. “By joining forces with Attijariwafa bank, we are not just sharing risks. We are creating new opportunities for all those who undertake and project themselves in Africa”, said Mohamed El Azizi, AfDB’s Director General for North Africa.