AfDB, Arab Maghreb Union Strengthen Pact To Accelerate Regional Integration

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU) have strengthened their partnership to advance regional integration, expand youth employment, and increase the impact of investments across the Maghreb.

According to a statement, at a high-level Joint Steering Committee held in Tunis recently, the two institutions reviewed regional economic conditions, including the impact of global shocks, lessons from the Bank’s North Africa portfolio, and priorities for a new three-year cooperation roadmap (2026–2029).

“Regional integration has been central to the African Development Bank’s mandate since its inception,” said Malinne Blomberg, Deputy Director General for North Africa at the African Development Bank Group.

“Through this partnership with the AMU, we are committed to supporting transformative projects capable of sustainably reshaping Maghreb economies inclusively and for the benefit of their populations.”

Joy Kategekwa, Director of the Bank’s Regional Integration Coordination Office, highlighted opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Renewed dialogue between our two institutions and the dynamic cooperation that flows from it—supported by the active involvement of the private sector, which has a pivotal role to play—will enable the Maghreb regional integration agenda to advance further than ever before.”

The meeting also focused on youth and women’s employment, recognising its importance for the region’s stability and prosperity.

Discussions highlighted the Maghreb’s untapped intraregional trade potential and the role of the private sector in developing regional value chains, promoting the AfCFTA, and diversifying economies. Key areas identified for action include regional infrastructure, energy and digital connectivity, food security, and statistics development.