AfDB Approves $50m Trust Fund To Tackle School-Age Hunger In Africa

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved the establishment of a fund to help put an end to hunger and malnutrition amongst school age-children on the continent.

According to a press release, the End School-Age Hunger Fund (ESAH) was approved on 20 March with the aim of bolstering school meal programmes in targeted African countries by expanding existing initiatives and creating new ones so that more children in Africa have access to nutritious food while attending school while simultaneously boosing rural economies through agricultural productivity.

The statement said that the implementation of the Fund, which will be run in conjunction with the African Development Fund, the concessional window of the AfDB, includes the participation of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, which has already demonstrated its commitment by signing a $50 million letter of commitment to establish the Fund.

In September 2024, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and the Bank signed a letter of intent in which the CIFF undertook to provide up to $50 million for the creation of the End SchoolAge Hunger Fund.

In addition, the Foundation indicated that it was fully prepared to contribute a further $50 million to the Fund, once the Bank had made its initial contribution.

The Foundation is committed to supporting broader resource leveraging efforts to attract more donors to the Fund. At the same time, the African Development Bank is seeking to engage other philanthropic organisations, such as the Aliko Dangote Foundation, to strengthen the Fund’s donor base.

“The End School-Age Hunger Fund will work to secure a five-year commitment from the targeted countries, which is the standard implementation period for the Bank’s investment projects,” said Dr. Beth Dunford, the African Development Bank Group’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.

“The implementation period is long enough to establish a solid proof of concept to ensure the continuation of the initiative beyond the initial funding phase.”

The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation is the world’s largest philanthropic organisation dedicated specifically to improving the lives of children.

Since 2004, the Foundation has received voluntary contributions and donations totalling over $2.4 billion. Over the past ten years, its endowment has grown to a value of $6 billion (2020), which highlights the potential opportunity it offers in terms of harnessing resources.

