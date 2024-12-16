AfDB Approves $30m Equity Investment In AFC For Climate Change

Share

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Board of Directors has approved a $30 million equity investment in Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) for the rollout of innovative “green shares” aimed at mobilising resources for climate action projects across Africa.

According to a press release, the innovative financial instruments are expected to unlock significant funding for high-impact projects, including wind and solar power plants in Djibouti and Egypt and energy storage systems in Cabo Verde.

The statement said that AFC will leverage the green equity and mobilise debt funding from capital markets for on-lending to subprojects, adding that the board approval took place on December 11, 2024.

It added: “Despite contributing less than 3% of global carbon emissions, Africa faces severe climate impacts and an annual infrastructure financing gap of $170 billion.

The African Development Bank’s investment positions AFC to play a key role in establishing an ecosystem of sustainable financing that will bridge these gaps to create economic opportunities and enhance Africa’s climate resilience.”

Commenting on the investment, Solomon Quaynor, African Development Bank Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, said: “the collaboration between the African Development Bank and Africa Finance Corporation exemplifies the transformative power of strategic partnerships.

The Bank Group’s first-mover investment in AFC’s green shares is expected to attract other regional and global investors, amplifying the impact of this initiative, and sending a strong signal to global investors that Africa is ready to lead the way in green growth.”

“We are honoured to welcome the African Development Bank, Africa’s largest development finance institution, as the first investor in our Green Shares program,” said Banji Fehintola, Executive Board Member and Head of Financial Services at AFC.

“Their $30 million commitment highlights the critical role of sustainable financing in tackling Africa’s climate and infrastructure challenges, while strengthening our shared mission to drive transformative change across the continent.

By working with a likeminded partner who shares our vision for a prosperous and sustainable Africa, we are advancing impactful solutions that support the continent’s green transition and long-term development,” he added.

Ahmed Attout, the Bank’s Director for Financial Sector Development, stressed: “This partnership with AFC is a major milestone in our efforts to channel domestic, regional, and global capital into projects that build climate resilience and foster sustainable growth.”

The investment is projected to contribute to the creation of over 1,600 full-time equivalent jobs by 2031, while also fostering regional integration, and generating clean, reliable energy to power millions of African households.

It is also expected to drive inclusive growth and expand economic opportunities for marginalised populations, including women and rural communities.

