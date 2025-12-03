AfDB Appoints Societe Generale As Lead Advisor For SST Platform

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has appointed Societe Generale as Lead Advisor for the structuring and execution of its Multi-Originator Synthetic Securitisation Platform (SST Platform).

According to a press release, the two entities signed the contract during the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2025 in Rabat, Morocco.

The statement said: “Joining three other transactions executed since 2018 under the Bank Group’s successful Room to Run (R2R) initiative, the SST Platform will operate as a revolving, evergreen and scalable risk-transfer vehicle offering development finance institutions regulatory capital relief, improved balance sheet resilience, and a pathway to mobilize private investment at scale.

“Societe Generale, an eminent partner owing to its extensive expertise in Significant Risk Transfer (SRT) transactions, will play a lead role in the design and structuring of the platform ahead of its launch, while offering financial modeling and preparation of investor outreach materials.”

It further said: “The initial phase of the SST Platform targets a $2 billion reference portfolio featuring diversified sectors, geographies, and risk profiles, and combining assets from the African Development Bank, Development Bank of Southern Africa and potentially other institutions.

In the long-term, the SST Platform is expected to introduce harmonized issuance documentation, standardized credit assessment approaches, and a shared Special Purpose Vehicle structure to attract participation by additional African and international development finance institutions.”

Commenting on the agreement Pascale Olivié, Senior Advisor, Asset-Backed Solutions at Societe Generale said: “Societe Generale is pleased to leverage its in-depth expertise in risk-transfer solutions to advise African Development Bank, DBSA and other prominent development institutions in establishing a groundbreaking multi-originator synthetic securitization platform.

This marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable finance and attracting private investment for inclusive growth across Africa.”

At the signing, Max Ndiaye, African Development Bank’s Senior Director for Syndications, Client Solutions and the Africa Investment Forum, said: “The SST Platform is expected to be a catalyst for expanding lending headroom for high-impact projects, positioning it as a cornerstone in Africa’s efforts to scale financing solutions that drive sustainable growth across the continent.”