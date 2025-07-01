AfDB, AIIB Sign MoU On Sustainable Economic Development For Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have signed an agreement strengthening their collaboration on sustainable economic development and designed to boost infrastructure development as well as economic opportunities across the African continent.

According to a press release, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which builds on an earlier one in 2018, was signed by AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and AIIB President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jin Liqun, over the weekend.

The statement also said that the agreement outlines continued collaboration from both parties in six priority areas-green infrastructure, industrialization, private capital mobilization including Public – Private Partnerships, cross-border-connectivity, digitalization and policy-based financing- which are aligned with the Bank Group’s Ten-Year Strategy 2024– 2033 as well as AIIB’s Corporate Strategy and its Strategy on Financing Operations in NonRegional Members.