AfDB: Africa’s economic growth fell to 3.2% in 2023

Africa’s economic growth fell to 3.2 per cent last year from 4.1per cent in 2022, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said in a report released over the weekend. The Multilateral Development Bank is, however, projecting higher growth this year for all regions except central Africa. The AfDB said political instability and China’s economic slowdown were compounding the shocks of COVID-19 and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The final figure for 2023 was below the 3.4 per cent growth the AfDB had forecast in November.

It also cut its regional growth estimates for central and north Africa, amid a recession in oil producer Equatorial Guinea and the aftermath of devastating flooding in Libya. “The shocks buffeting African economies since 2020 have damaged growth, with longterm implications,” the Bank said in the report.

Despite the shocks buffeting the region, 15 African countries posted economic growth of more than five per cent last year, the AfDB said, including Ethiopia, which is restructuring its external debt, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius and Rwanda. For Nigeria, the bank said that the continent’s largest economy is set to grow 2.9 per cent in 2024, up 0.4 percentage points from last year as a sharply devalued currency pushes up inflation, exacerbating a cost of living crisis.

The bank forecast faster growth in all regions except for central Africa in 2024, with southern Africa seen as remaining the laggard at 2.2per cent compared with 5.7 per cent in east Africa. Southern Africa’s “sluggish performance reflects the continued economic stagnation in South Africa,” the bank said, with the region’s largest economy, which holds national elections this year, predicted to grow 1.1 per cent in 2024, up from 0.8 per cent last year. “This underwhelming economic situation has aggravated the country’s persistently high unemployment, poverty, and inequality and prevented it from reaping democratic dividends in the 30 years since the end of white minority rule,” the AfDB said. In Egypt, high inflation and foreign exchange shortages are forecast to drag growth down to 3.7 per cent this year, versus four per cent in 2023.