AfDB, AfCFTA, Africa50 Unite To Unlock $3.4trn Continental Market

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and Africa50 have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive infrastructure development and unlock the full potential of Africa’s $3.4 trillion single market — the largest free trade area since the World Trade Organization.

The agreement, signed at the Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting in Maputo, provides a framework for cooperation in identifying, financing, and delivering critical infrastructure projects that will boost intra-African trade, accelerate regional integration, and support digital transformation for the continent’s 1.3 billion people.

Intra-African trade currently accounts for just 15–18% of the continent’s total trade, compared to 68% in Europe and 59 per cent in Asia. By addressing gaps in transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure, the partnership aims to significantly increase trade flows across Africa.

Priority areas include multimodal transport corridors, ports, airports, logistics hubs, and cross-border infrastructure, alongside data centres and digital trade platforms to strengthen Africa’s role in the global digital economy. Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization, said:

“The African Development Bank has played a lead role in supporting regional economic corridors, investing more than $55 billion over the past nine years in transport and power infrastructure to link countries and boost trade. This agreement underscores the importance of realizing the full potential of Africa’s single market through strategic transport and trade-enabling infrastructure.”

On his part, Alain Ebobissé, CEO of Africa50, said: “Boosting intra-African trade is one of the continent’s greatest endeavours, and this partnership will help develop and finance the infrastructure needed to make it a reality.” The MoU will be guided by six pillars, including aligning with AfCFTA policies, identifying bankable projects, mobilizing capital through innovative finance, and embedding environmental, social, and governance standards.

Over the next three years, joint work plans and technical groups will coordinate implementation and ensure alignment with national and regional development priorities. Also, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, stressed the urgency: “Infrastructure is at the heart of trade.

It is a prerequisite to doubling intraAfrican trade to 25 per cent by 2030. The challenges we face are opportunities for Africa to invest in our institutions, our infrastructure, and our skills.”