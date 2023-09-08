AFDB Advances $1bn To Boost Youth Entrepreneurship

African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) President, Akinwumi Adesina, has announced a new $1 billion fund to accelerate climate financing for Africa’s youth businesses.

The additional financing will boost YouthAdapt, a joint initiative between the bank and the Global Centre on Adaptation. It invites young entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises in Africa to submit innovative solutions and business ideas that have the potential to drive climate change adaptation and resilience across the continent.

Adesina made the $1 bil- lion announcement during a High-Level Intergenerational Dialogue: Africa Driving Climate Adaptation Solutions and Jobs, held at the Wangari Maathai Institute of Peace and Environment on the outskirts of Nairobi. The institute, funded by the African Development Bank, was officially opened in 2022.

Adesina was joined by the 8th Secretary General of the UN, Ban Ki Moon, Graça Ma- chel, Chair of the board of trustees of the Graça Machel and the African Child Policy Forum, GCA’s CEO Patrick Verkooijen, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, the Arts and Sports Ababu Namwamba, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Norway’s Minister of International Development, Kerrie Simmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Barbados, as well as other dignitaries.