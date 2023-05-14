AFD, NBA Africa Applaud Train The trainer Basketball Experience

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and NBA Africa have applauded the three-day training programme for physical education (PE) school teachers and basketball coaches at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos as part of Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience.

The programmes saw 150 teachers and 20 coaches equipped with necessary skills and knowledge to use the transformative power of the game of basketball to educate boys and girls participating in Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball.

According to the AFD Director for Nigeria, Xavier Muron, says the programme empowers and builds the capacity of the physical education teachers with basketball global practice while promoting physical well-being, mental health, lifestyles and all necessary skills needed to impact the students to become future citizens.

General Consul of France in Lagos, Mrs. Laurence Monmayrant, also happy with the training and the performance of the coaches. She said: “I am particularly proud to see the work that has been done between the French Development Agency, the NBA and their local partner Dream Sports Africa.”

NBA Africa VP and Country Head of NBA Nigeria, Gbemisola Abudu, however said they are committed to using the game as a vehicle for youth empowerment in Nigeria. The Country Director of Dream Sport Africa, Michael Anejo, also said the training will elevate the level of youth development through basketball in Nigeria.