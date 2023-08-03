AfCTFA: AfreximBank Reiterates Commitment To Advancing Trade Pact

The Africa-Russia Summit has provided an opportunity to advance the cause of African development through the new trade pact institution, Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement with the regional lender, Afreximbank, promising to be of immense assistance. A report sighted by New Telegraph yesterday quoted the regional bank as saying that beyond the food security priorities and in line with the bank’s mandate, Afreximbank and the Russian Export Centre were collaborating to promote trade and investments in other critical sectors, with focus placed on activities that will help integrate the African economy and advance the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Addressing the summit, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, said: “Afreximbank is working with the African Union Commission, the United Nations System and Russian partners to use the Africa Trade Exchange (ATEX) e-commerce platform to facilitate seamless flow of goods and payments in any currencies chosen by sellers and buyers in a transparent manner. “The platform pools Africa’s demand for grains and fertilisers, and the bank has placed an aggregate credit limit of $3 billion to support these transactions.”

Afreximbank offers a portfolio of solutions to support investments in agriculture, industrial parks and critical infrastructure and supports African investors seeking to explore opportunities in Russia. On food security, the bank noted that with the prevalent de- pendency of African economies on external supply of fertilisers and grains and up to 30 percent of cereals imported from Russia, ensuring that critical trade flows continue uninhibited, remains the priority of Afreximbank and its African member states.

The lingering global food security challenges and the critical role trade with Russia plays in guaranteeing Africa’s food security was at the core of discussions for Afreximbank at the second Russia African Economic and Humanitarian forum, which held at St. Peters- burg last month. “Trade flows between Africa and Russia reached almost $20 billion in the four years to 2021, as against about $10 billion in 2015, despite the COVID-19 and other significant global crises, bringing it closer to the target of $40 billion by 2026.

It is expected that the trade flows could double over the next four years. “The first Russia-Africa Economic Forum held in Sochi in 2019 had committed to systematically pursue stronger trade and investment ties between Russia and Africa and to reset socio-economic relations, in addition to moving the two-way trade to $40 billion by 2026. Recall that Nigeria’s Vice President, Kasim Shettima, while addressing the Nigerian community during the summit, also assured them that the Nige- ria, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, would work again.

Shettima said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months, there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria. I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility, because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking on the administration’s efforts to reposition the economy, the Vice President said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).