AfCTA: Underwriters Intensify Potential For Imminent Breakthrough

As the agreement towards the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains momentum, individual and institutional investors are also on the path of taking full advantage of the trade pact.

Not waiting to be taken unawares, the insurance sector operators have been upbeat in this regard as part of projection into the continent’s market.

Challenged by the development, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had called on insurance operators to seize the opportunities provided by the agreement for growth and expansion beyond Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, emphasised the transformative potential of AfCFTA, the world’s largest free trade area by participating countries, which commenced trade on January 1, 2021.

To help insurers tap into this market, NAICOM has set up the Nigerian Insurance Committee on AfCFTA, which includes stakeholders from underwriting, brokering, and adjusting sectors.

The Committee, led by Barrister Ekeoma Ezeibe, is tasked with raising awareness and ensuring the Nigerian insurance industry is well-positioned to compete across Africa.

He said: “We are fully committed to supporting this committee because we believe in the potential and capability of the Nigerian insurance sector to excel beyond our national borders.

Let us innovate, grow, and prepare to develop beyond Nigeria’s shores.” Beyond AfCFTA expansion, NAICOM has intensified collaborations with key government agencies to drive insurance penetration and enforcement: Partnership with FRSC & Police: In February, NAICOM and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) formed a strategic alliance to enforce compliance with third-party motor insurance policies.

This initiative, backed by the Nigeria Police, aims to improve road safety and ensure compliance with existing insurance regulations.

The NAICOM has also partnered with the Fire Service and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) to promote public awareness of insurance benefits and mandatory compliance.

As Nigeria positions itself within AfCFTA’s $3.4 trillion market, NAICOM’s push underscores the importance of innovation, crossborder partnerships, and regulatory compliance in unlocking new growth avenues for insurers.

With AfCFTA opening doors to over 1.3 billion consumers across Africa, industry players now have a golden opportunity to scale their operations and compete on a continental level.

In another engagement with stakeholders, Ezeibe declared that the trade arrangement would lead to increased demand for insurance.

Speaking at the maiden enlightenment workshop for insurance operators in Lagos, she said it was for this reason that the National Insurance Commission set up the Nigerian Insurance Industry Committee on African Continental Free Trade Area (NII-AfCFTA Committee), to, among other things, co-ordinate the Nigerian insurance industry’s strategic response to AfCFTA as well as liaise with the AfCFTA Secretariat and other bodies in the implementation of the agreement in the Nigerian insurance industry.

She said as AfCFTA eventually harmonises trade and investment regulations across member countries, it was critical that the insurance sector of Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria, began to contemplate some of the potential opportunities and challenges in a continent-wide insurance regulatory regime.

These, she said, included harmonisation of insurance regulations among state parties in order to achieve market confidence and growth and a regulatory balance that protects consumers; multilateralism and reciprocity; standardisation of practice; cross-boarder opportunities and risks; trade in services without barrier; Intracontinental movement of personnel, and creation of a single big market as against a near stagnant market.

According to her, “since the creation of the Committee, we have been liaising with the National Action Committee on AfCFTA, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations, organised enlightenment workshops for us, the members, in order to appreciate the work before us, attended so many national stakeholders consultative meetings on the five priority sectors under AfCFTA and workshops to consider offers from various state parties.

“We have entered a new phase of enlightenment of the operators in our industry. That is why in the past few weeks, you must have been seeing our enlightenment materials on different industry platforms flagged off with the special message to the industry by our Commissioner for Insurance.”

Also speaking at the workshop, Omosehin charged insurers not to give up their positions as leaders in the continent.

He noted that AfCFTA was expected to create the largest free trade area in the world, boosting economic growth, trade, investment and economic integration, adding that for the Nigerian insurance industry, this is an opportunity to expand the horizons, continually innovate, and position themselves for successful maximisation of the benefits.

