AfCTA: Afreximbank Announces Training Programme For African Businesses

To enable African businesses to fully capitalise on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced a specialized training programme designed to equip enterprises with a deep understanding of the agreement’s commercial implications and transformative potential.

According to a press release, scheduled to take place in Abuja, from June 30 to July 2, 2025, the training programme is designed to provide businesses with practical policy-relevant insights into the AfCFTA’s evolving regulatory and institutional landscape.

“It will help participants interpret key treaty instruments, ensuring compliance with new trade rules while enhancing their knowledge of regional integration and operational mechanisms.

Additionally, the program will serve as a crucial platform for guiding both prospective and existing exporters on new trade developments, equipping them with the tools to navigate tariff and non-tariff barriers across the continent,” the statement further said.

Conceived and implemented by Afreximbank in collaboration with the American University in Cairo (AUC) and the AfCFTA Secretariat, the training is expected to attract a diverse range of participants, including African corporates engaged in import and export activities, Trade Support Institutions such as Trade Promotion Organizations and Chambers of Commerce, Investment Promotion Agencies, Export Trading Companies, Financial Institutions, and the broader foreign trade community.

Participants will also benefit from tailored presentations on key Afreximbank products and initiatives that support the AfCFTA’s implementation, including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), and various trade finance solutions.

Commenting on the significance of the programme, Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist & Managing Director of Research at Afreximbank, emphasized that while the AfCFTA holds immense potential for Africa’s economic growth, its success hinges on the ability of businesses to fully understand and operationalize its provisions.

However, according to him, limited understanding of the agreement’s technical and operational aspects has prevented many businesses from fully leveraging its benefits.

“The AfCFTA is not just a policy framework—it is a catalyst for a structural shift in Africa’s economic landscape,” said Dr. Kale.

“However, many African businesses are still grappling with limited awareness of the agreement’s technical provisions, trade protocols, and strategic benefits. This knowledge deficit has constrained their ability to compete effectively, expand their market reach, and optimize value chains across the continent,” he added.

