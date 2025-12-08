AFCON’25: N’Africa Favours Eagles –Ohanaeze

As Super Eagles prepare for their eighth African Nations Cup adventure in North Africa, there is cheery news from the elite Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pointing to a medal around the corner.

In a statement personally signed by the President General of the body, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, he said the Eagles remain favourites to grab a medal at the Morocco 2025 edition of the championships.

“There is nothing to fear. North Africa is a favourable ground. The Eagles finished as silver medallists the last time Morocco hosted, in 1988.

They bagged another silver, two years later at Algeria ’90. The big one came at Tunisia ’94 when Nigeria lifted the trophy, for the second time.

Bronze came at Tunisia 2004, two more bronze medals followed at Egypt 2006 and Egypt 2019, respectively,” Azuta-Mbata explained.

The Ohanaeze leader reeled out more. “The first time the Eagles qualified for the World Cup, their ticket was confirmed in Algeria

. The first time the national team won the African Nations Cup, outside our shores, it happened in Tunisia. Curiously, Libya 1982 cost Nigeria, then defending champions, the trophy.

“Let us not forget that when Nigeria emerged African Nations Cup champions, for the first time, in 1980, three North African powerhouses fell. Egypt lost in the group stage.

Morocco slumped in the semi-finals before Algeria crumbled in the grand finale,” he said. The Ohanaeze PresidentGeneral’s statement harped on Eagles’ first African Nations Cup medal, a bronze, which was achieved at Ethiopia 1976.