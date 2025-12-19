AFCON’25: Eagles’ Second Time Luck

Morocco will be hosting Africa for the second time as the Nations Cup kicks off on Sunday in what has been christened the ‘Yuletide Edition’. Nigeria’s Super Eagles are there in the North African nation, for the second time, since the championships kicked off in 1957. Curiously, the Eagles have so far, maintained a record of winning a medal anytime they were in a country for the second time, in the African Nations Cup.

They did it in Ghana, repeated the mark at home in Nigeria, maintained the record in Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Egypt, respectively. After a disastrous debut at Ghana 1963, Nigeria returned to win a bronze at Ghana 1978. In 2000, the African Nations Cup was co-hosted by both countries. Super Eagles bagged silver after hosting and winning in 1980.

When the Ivorians hosted in 1984, Nigeria won their first silver. In the 2023 edition, the same result was achieved in Abidjan. Tunisia 1994 ended well for Nigeria who had missed qualification when the North Africans first hosted in 1965. The Eagles appeared in that country for the second time, in 2004 and left with a bronze. A first appearance in Egypt came in 2006.

Thirteen years later, there was a second time. It was bronze all through. A second silver was achieved at Morocco 1988. Going through history, it is expected that a second outing in the same country will yield another medal. What is, however, unknown is the colour – gold, silver or bronze? In all this, Austin Okocha stands out as the only Eagle to have taken part in two different championships in the same country. He was part of the victorious 1994 squad and returned in 2004 as captain, ending it as Player of the Tournament and Joint Top Scorer.

Time for redemption is now. Coming home without a medal will be another disaster. Gold will definitely look good on the Eagles

He also made the CAF Team of The Tournament on both occasions. Going to Morocco, as silver medallists, has some luck attached to it. This is the fifth time. After Cote d’Ivoire 1984, Nigeria’s next showing was Morocco 1988. Silver was the result.

The next edition, Algeria 1990 fetched another silver. Senegal 1992 brought a bronze while Mali 2002, which followed Ghana/Nigeria 2000, ended with a bronze. North Africa looks like Super Eagles second home. After losing their first title at Libya 1982, the Nigerians seem to have resolved never to come back empty handed from the land of the Arabs.

Morocco 1988 and Algeria 1990 ended with the Eagles losing in the grand finale to earn silver medals. The jinx was broken at Tunisia 1994 when a second title was achieved. A return to Tunisia in 2004 secured bronze, the same medal that was won at Egypt 2006 and again at Egypt 2019.

Expectations are that this second trip to Morocco will also yield something. When the Eagles qualified for Cote d’Ivoire 1984, it was at the expense of Morocco. After a goalless first leg in Benin City, another barren outing was the outcome in Rabat. The hosts lost in the resultant penalty shoot-out. The team, led by Adegboye Onigbinde, had a couple of young players, like Paul Okoku, Chibuzo Ehilegbu and Yisa Sofoluwe.

The present squad has rookies and new names. Ebenezer Akinsinmiro, Ryan Alebiosu, Tochukwu Nnadi, Igho Ogbunigwe, Salim Fago Lawal and Mohammed Usman, all have an opportunity to play themselves into national consciousness with an outstanding outing in Morocco.

There are also Nigerians playing for other countries. Uche Ikpeazu is one of the Ugandan Cranes. Marvin Anieboh is coming again with Guinea Equatorial. Issoufou Dayo and Abdul Ayinde represent Burkina Faso. Junior Olaitan and Tosin Aiyegun know Lagos even better than Benin Republic. The AFCON squad list is full of Nigerian sounding names. South Africans have Tshepang Moremi.

One of the Zambian goalkeepers is Washington Arubi. Edo Kayembe is Congolese. There are two Ondo, Charles and Jose, wearing the colours of Guinea Equatorial.

Valois Abouja is a Sudanese goalie while Rodolfo Aloko and Tessilimi Olatoundji play for Benin Republic. The last time Morocco lifted the African Nations Cup was at Ethiopia 1976. The Red Atlas Lions lost to Tunisia in the grand finale at Tunisia 2004. This is another opportunity to climb to the top, not just because they are hosts, they have what it takes to conquer the continent.

Reigning CAF Footballer of the Year, Achraf Hakimi, is captain of the Moroccan national team. The country is on the rise and red hot. From being the first African team to go beyond the FIFA World First Round, in 1986, the Atlas Lions remain the only African team to play in the semi-finals of the world’s premier football tournament. However, football is full of surprises where giants are consumed by smaller teams.

Big names do not always end up as gold medallists. Didier Drogba (Cote d’Ivoire) never won the cup, nor did George Weah (Liberia) and Seyi Adebayo (Togo). Mohammed Salah (Egypt), Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman (both Nigerians) are still dreaming. The Super Eagles are condemned to bring something back from Rabat. A second consecutive World Cup miss continues to diminish their place in global rankings. Time for redemption is now. Coming home without a medal will be another disaster. Gold will definitely look good on the Eagles.