AFCON: Zaidu Returns As Peseiro Prepares Familiar Lineup For Final

Zaidu Sanusi’s return to full fitness is great news for the Super Eagles as they gear up for the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations tonight against hosts Cote d’Ivoire.

The FC Porto defender missed the semifinal against South Africa because of a minor hamstring injury. However, he has now been declared fit to start after completing a full training session with the team during Saturday’s final workout.

With Sanusi back in contention, coach Jose Peseiro is expected to revert to his preferred lineup. He aims to maintain continuity and stability as the Eagles strive for continental glory.

Despite some changes in the previous match, including Ola Aina’s deployment on the left flank of defence and Bright Osayi-Samuel’s inclusion on the right, Peseiro is likely to restore the familiar defensive setup with Sanusi’s return.

Besides Sanusi’s comeback, Peseiro is unlikely to make any further changes to his starting XI.

He plans to stick with the tried-and-tested 3-4-3 formation that has yielded positive results throughout the tournament, notably during the Super Eagles’ group-stage victory over the Ivorians.

Possible line up

– Stanley Nwabali

– Calvin Bassey

– William Ekong (Captain)

– Semi Ajayi

– Ola Aina

– Zaidu Sanusi

– Frank Onyeka

– Alex Iwobi

– Ademola Lookman

– Victor Osimhen

– Moses Simon