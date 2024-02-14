AFCON: Yul Edochie Replies Critics Over S’Eagles’s Prediction

Controversial Nollywood actor and pastor, Yul Edochie, has finally reacted to the critics of his fake prophecy about the outcome of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

New Telegraph recalls that prior to the match on Sunday, Yul predicted that the Nigeria Super Eagles would defeat the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the final.

Taking to his Instagram page, he said “Today’s game will not get a penalty shootout. Nigeria will comfortably defeat the Ivory Coast.”

However, the Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast.

Following the Super Eagles’ loss, Nigerians have taken to Yul’s page to express their disappointment and label his prophecy as fake.

Reacting to the backlash, Yul in a post on his page said “It is well. Thank you Super Eagles. Getting to the finals is as good as winning. We are proud of you all. Great performance in the tournament.

“Win or lose, good or bad, we’ve been here. I love my country Nigeria. Better days ahead. Giant of Africa.”