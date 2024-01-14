AFCON: You Can Do It, Victor Moses Charges Eagles Ahead of Opening Game

Ex-international, Victor Moses, has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to go for glory at the Africa Cup of Nations currently going on in Cote d’Ivoire. The 2013 AFCON winner said the team can do it again by winning the title as he said the team can create more history by winning Nigeria’s fourth title after successful outings in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Moses took to his official X handle to send his good luck wishes in a post where he charged the team to go for glory. “Good luck to the guys for the AFCON! I have amazing memories from previous tournaments and I know you can create more history this year. We are all be- hind you,” he said.

This year’s final tournament is Nigeria’s 20th appearance, having made her debut in 1963, and then appeared at the 1976, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013, 2019 and 2021 finals.

The competition is also holding in the country where Nigeria reached the final on away ground for the first time, losing to an experienced and battle- hardened Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian capital. Nigeria who will be seeking for the fourth title and will kick start its campaign against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14 January.