AFCON Winner Set For MLS Switch

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, is reportedly in advanced talks to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York Red Bulls, BSNSports. com reports.

The 34-year-old, who became a free agent after parting ways with Luton Town last summer, is now poised for a move to the United States. Moses’ stint with the Championship side was hampered by recurring injuries, limiting him to just 18 appearances and one goal during his time with the Hatters.

A representative from his management agency, ROOF, confirmed to Footy Africa that negotiations with New York Red Bulls are “progressing positively.”

The versatile winger boasts an impressive résumé, having played for several top European clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Inter Milan, West Ham United, and Fenerbahçe.