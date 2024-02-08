AFCON: Why Eagles Struggled Against Bafana Bafana – Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro on Thursday admitted that their semifinal opponents, South Africa tested them beyond the limit. Still, his side deserved to be in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Peseiro’s men stormed into the final of the tournament by beating the Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalties. The match had ended 1-1 after extra time in a tension-soaked tie at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake, on Wednesday night.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) I said here and I don’t know if it is true or not but the best organization belongs to this team (South Africa). Why? They play together many times.

“They play for Sundowns, so they create more problems for us than the other teams,” he told a press conference attended by our correspondent after the match.

“They defended well, they pushed, they pressured, and they managed the ball well with quality. They have players of good quality. It is difficult to beat them, and, for that, I say congratulations to my team and them as well.

“It is true this team played nine players from Sundowns, but I have to give my congratulations to the coach, and I told him on the pitch. Because today they deserve to go through it, and Nigeria deserves it too. But today, in the penalty shootout, our team was stronger.”

The Super Eagles will play against the hosts, Cote d’Ivoire, in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday.