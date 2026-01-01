AFCON: We’re Ready For Any Team, Osimhen Warns Opponents

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has warned Nigeria’s round of 16 opponents at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that he is unconcerned about who they face.

The Galatasaray star insisted that Eric Chelle’s men are fully prepared for their last-16 challenge at the tournament. The 27-year-old spoke after captaining Nigeria to a 3–1 victory over Uganda on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will face either Cameroon, Mozambique, orCote d’Ivoire in the round of 16 but their next opponents were yet to emerge as of press time.

When asked about Nigeria’s next opponent in the knockout stage, Osimhen told reporters, “I don’t care about our next opponent in the Round of 16. Anybody can come. We are ready for whoever comes next.”